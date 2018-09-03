Non Compliance: PCN seals 36 pharmacies, 285 patient stores in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, says it has sealed thirty-six pharmacies and another two hundred and eighty-five patient medicines stores, PPMVs, in Bayelsa State over non compliance issues.

Director of Inspection and Monitoring, PCN, Pharm (Mrs) Anthonia Aruya, disclosed this in Yenagoa while speaking on activities of the council in the state.

She said the Council as part its monitoring, inspection and enforcement mandate visited a total of four hundred and twenty-seven premises comprising seventy-one pharmacy stores and three hundred and fifty-six patient medicines vendors, PPMVs.

According to her, six pharmacies and seven patient medicine vendors stores were given compliance directives for various offences ranging from improper handling of controlled substances, unhygienic environment and poor documentation, dispensing ethical prescription drugs without the presence of the pharmacist.

She said: “Observation from the field in Bayelsa State revealed that many people go into sale of medicines without following due process.

“Others do not have the knowledge or skills to handle medicines in their premises or are operating beyond their approved scope.

“A good number are in full employment without adequately providing for personnel covered by law to oversee their activities in such facilities.”

Mrs Aruya called on the general public to always ask for the registration status of facilities by requesting for licences from pharmaceutical outlets to safeguard themselves from patronising quacks.

“It is required by law for all pharmaceutical facilities to register with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria and to ensure continuous licensure of same to legally key into the drug distribution value chain.

“The implication of non-licensure is the fact that drugs sold in such facilities cannot be guaranteed to have same quality and efficacy as set by the manufacturer since the unregistered facilities have not been subjected to regulatory control that will promote the maintenance of integrity of such products down the value chain,” she noted.