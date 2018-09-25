Nollywood Travel Film Festival to spotlight female directors at Glasgow edition

Abuja – The Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF) will spotlight female directors in Nollywood at the Glasgow edition, festival director, Mykel Parish said.



Parish, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said that female filmmakers Tope Oshin and Blessing Egbe would lead the focus on women in the industry.

He added that the two filmmakers would show the world how strong female voices contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian film industry.

“Blessing Egbe would present her latest film ‘The Women’ staring Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic, Ufuoma Mcdermott and Katherine Obiang.

“The Women’ offers an honest insight into marriage and friendship in the lives of four couples in Nigeria, as they go on a weekend getaway for a birthday party,” he said.

According to Parish, ‘The Women’ has established Egbe as a filmmaker with a flair for creating realistic characters and stories likely to resonate with audiences across the world.

Meanwhile, Oshin, who is best known for her acclaimed movie ‘Isoken’ would be premier her latest film ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ which stars Funlola Aofiyebi and Osas Ighodaro.

The film follows two teenage boys, Tolu and Chidi, who find themselves embroiled in a high-stake scandal that could alter the course of their future.

NTFF, which is the largest travel festival in Nigeria, will showcase the filmmakers in partnership with Africa In Motion Film Festival.

Africa in Motion Film Festival is Scotland’s major annual celebration of African cinema with a special focus on women in film in its 2018 edition billed to hold from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4.

In 2017, the NTFF celebrated new entrants in the Nollywood in Toronto during the annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

NAN also reports that the Glasgow edition would feature conversations around women in film, culture exchange and the expansion of the Nigerian film industry.