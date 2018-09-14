No society that treats women like Nigeria does can prosper -Moghalu, Presidential candidate

By Funmi Ajumobi, Elizabeth Uwandu & Omotola Christopher

Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has said women deserved equal opportunities as men, stressing that no society that treated women like Nigeria does can prosper.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard, the young presidential aspirant said his manifesto would ensure 50 /50 gender equality in political appointments; quality education and the appointment of competent hands in offices.

According to him, “What we want is for women to have equal opportunities. There must be a quality of opportunity and for that to happen, I must do the following things: policy, law and education. The political way is by pursuing a 50/50 gender equality agenda in political appointments. That will be our target: one man, one woman.

“ We will appoint qualified men and women. We won’t just appoint anyone because she is putting on a skirt just to prove that we are female friendly. There are women who are very competent just like there are men who are also competent. So when I say I will run a very inclusive government, it’s not just that every ethnic group will be represented and every religion will have a place but it will be the best hands from various parts of the country,”Moghalu added.

The YPP presidential candidate called for more male literacy to enable them support the female. His words: “We will make gender equality a part of the fabric of governance so that women will be participating in the society just like men do. This will be done through education. People need to be educated and the key to achieving this lies with men because they are the main source of the problem. Sometimes women are not also good to themselves but men have been the dominant force and therefore for us to implement gender equity, men have to be informed and educated about the advantages of gender equity and to practice it”.