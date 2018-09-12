No room for substandard products, SON tells manufacturers

•Issues MANCAP certificates to 5 manufacturers in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Authorities of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has warned that it would not spare manufacturing companies operating without Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme, MANCAP, certificate as such companies run the risk of being shut down for lack of quality standards.

Anambra State Coordinator of SON, Nwaoma Olujie who sounded this note of warning at the state SON office in Awka, weekend, while presenting MANCAP certificates to Vino Vegetable Oil Nigeria Limited, on behalf of the Director-General of SON, Osita Aboloma, said all the manufacturing companies operating within the state which have not applied for MANCAP certificate should do so or be prepared to face the dire consequences.

According to Olujie, “it is this MANCAP certificate that gives a product manufactured locally credence to be distributed for both local and international consumption as it is only products with quality standard that can get the mark of MANCAP, just as imported products with SONCAP mark are assumed to be of quality standard.”

She disclosed that SON had been able to issue MANCAP certificates to about 60 companies in the state, adding that the application of more companies are still being processed, while their products are still undergoing various tests. She said the MANCAP certificate would last as long as the company’s products are still of quality standard.

She disclosed that from time to time, SON which has zero- tolerance for compromising quality standard, would go round and pick the company’s products and subject them to test to ensure that the quality of such products remain intact as it was when the MANCAP certificate was issued.

“I want Anambra manufacturers to start looking at taking their products outside the country and the key to the sustainability of the multinational companies all over the world is quality because with quality, you can sell your product anywhere in the world but without quality, nobody will patronise you once they discover that the product has no quality standard.”

She also presented MANCAP certificates to four other companies which are – Pita Genesis Industries Limited, Curtis Jas Industries Limited, Honey Best Juicy Bakery Limited and Denco Foam and Chemical Industries Limited, on behalf of the SON DG.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the company, the Executive Director of Envoy Oil Limited, Ikechukwu Igbozuruike who represented its Managing Director, Chief Felix Ojimba expressed gratitude to SON for finding them worthy to have the MANCAP certificate, adding that the company would not compromise the standard quality of its products in future.

Igbozuruike who disclosed that Vino Oil is marketed by Transtell Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Envoy Group of Companies, maintained that at no time would the company derail from its quality culture.

He identified lack of steady power supply, lack of infrastructure, multiple taxation and influx of foreign oil into the country which created unhealthy competition between foreign and local products as some of the teething problems plaguing manufacturing companies in the country and appealed to the government to assist them in that regard.

Also receiving their own certificates, the Managing Director of Denco Foam and Chemical Industries Limited, Dennis Anozie and his Honey Best Juicy Bakery and Chin-Chin counterpart, Daniel Okpo commended SON for certifying their products and maintained that they would not only retain the qualities of their products but also improve upon them.