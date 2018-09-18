No one can stop my aspiration —Abe

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT-HARCOURT—THE Senator, representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has said no one can stop his aspiration, adding that he was fighting for his right as the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi did in 2007

Abe, an embattled governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, also insisted that Amaechi remained the leader of the party in the state.

Abe, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday, during an interactive session with a coalition of youths said: “I remember when he (Amaechi) also fought for his right and took the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, up to the Supreme Court. He fought for his right and we stood by him.

“Whoever God has chosen to be the governor of Rivers State will be governor and there is nothing Amaechi can do about it. When Amaechi fought for his right and took the PDP to court, I did not remember anytime Dr. Peter Odili called him a betrayer.

“I am fighting for my right. I want to be governor of this (Rivers) state and nobody can deny me the right to fight for my right. So, I’ll continue to refer to Amaechi that he remains the leader of APC in the state.”

Abe maintained that Amaechi remains the leader of APC in the state, adding that he (Amaechi) was the only member of the party in the state who is a former governor and member of the party’s caucus.