No journalist suffer assault in Kebbi—NUJ

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN-KEBBI—KEBBI State government has had no case of attack on journalists in its 27 years of existence, the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has said.

Chairman of the union, Mr. Aliyu Kanya, made the claim when he presented a letter of protest on attack on journalists by security operatives to Governor Abubakar Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi, for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kanya added that the union will organise a campaign to enlighten journalists on how to effectively perform their assignment, while also imploring the state government to assist the union with a vehicle for the union.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri, who received the letter on behalf of th governor, assured the union that the governor will get the letter for onward submission to the President, adding that all the council’s problems would be look into.