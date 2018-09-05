No automatic ticket for Ikpeazu- Abia PDP chair

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—ABIA State chairman of the main opposition PDP, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, yesterday, said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu does not have automatic ticket of the party to re-contest, saying that any member of the party who wants to challenge the governor was free to pick nomination forms.

According to Onuigbo, “the game is open; any person who wants to do better than Governor Ikpeazu is doing, the party will welcome him”.

The chairman who maintained that Governor Ikpeazu is “doing very well as he has touched his five-pillar agenda”, however said that PDP being a party that believes in rule of law, equity and justice has thrown the race open for whoever thinks he can do better than what the governor is doing.

Asked if the recent vote of confidence passed on the governor by the party would not scare interested party members from challenging him, Onuigbo said it would not if such aspirant is sure of his capacity to face the governor in a free and fair primary election.

“If somebody does something well, you commend him. It does not foreclose any other person who feels he can challenge him not to do that. The PDP is a party that respects the rule of law.So, anybody who wants to challenge Governor Ikpeazu is welcomed.

“But when they see that he has done well and that his good works can speak for him, they may decide to support him”, Onuigbo said.

On the response from party members in picking forms for various elective position ahead of the 2019 election, the chairman said the response has been tremendous because according to him, “the leadership of the party in the state has assured them of free, fair and verifiable credible primaries.”