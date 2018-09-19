NNL: Jets hold Saraki Boys in Ilorin

Ilorin – Mighty Jets of Jos on Wednesday forced Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC to a goalless draw.

The match day 10 2017/2018 Bet9ja Nigeria National League (NNL) encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Two minutes into the encounter, Bolaji Bashir would have put the hosts ahead but Mighty Jets’ goalkeeper, Innocent Noem, made a bright save to deny him.



Bashir was presented with another opportunity five minutes later but his effort was too easy for Noem to deal with as he caught the ball with ease.

Obinna Jacob made a fantastic recovery to deny Luqman Karatu a goal scoring opportunity in the 8th minute as the Saraki Boys pinned their visitors to their half.

Karatu again in the 20th minute fired a shot from outside the box which Noem spilled before David Okoromi but the Saraki Boys’ youngster slipped before getting to the ball.

The visitors were presented a goal scoring from a set-piece but Ayoba Zaidu glided the chance for a goal kick.

In the 36th minute, the home fans appealed for a penalty when Okoromi went down in the opposition box but the centre referee waved play on.

Two minutes into the restart, Abubakar Chindo and Bashir combined beautifully well but Noem covered his post well to force him to play out the ball.

The Saraki Boys controlled most of the possession in the second half until the introduction of Mennsseh Amandeh in the 61th minute and he brought life into the visitors’ team.

The Mighty Jets’ goalkeeper made a world-class save to ensure the visitors leave Ilorin with a point.

Speaking after the game, Coach Benard Ogbe said the victory was elating after a loss to Kwara United in the round of 32 Aiteo Cup match in Lokoja on Sunday.

“Our plan was to rediscover ourselves after the cup loss and we prepared well for the game.

“The boys exhibited a lot of fighting spirit and played to instructions and they are going home with something, ” Ogbe said.

His ABS Ilorin FC counterpart, Tunde Sanni, blamed his boys for wasting too many scoring opportunities in the first half.

The former Kwara United handler challenged his experienced players to rise to the occasion and justify their inclusion in the team.

NAN recalls that the Saraki Boys had suffered a 3-0 defeat in the hands of their opponents during match day 9 in Jos.

The Saraki Boys will now travel to Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, to lock horns with Aklosendi for match day 11.(NAN)