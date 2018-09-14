NNL: Go for win or draw in Kaduna, Onigbinde charges players

Abuja – Akinade Onigbinde, Coach of Abuja-based FRSC Strikers FC, on Friday charged his players to either win or force their Kaduna United counterparts to a draw on Sunday in their second leg of the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL).



Onigbinde said that either a win or draw in Kaduna would consolidate their chances of going far in the league.

He expressed optimism in the ability of his team to repeat a win over Kaduna United on their soil on Sunday.

“My players can do it again in Kaduna because they are better and talented to keep our hopes alive in the league having won the first leg here in Abuja,” Onigbinde said.

NAN reports that FRSC Strikers on Thursday defeated Kaduna United 1-0 in Abuja in their first cracker in the ongoing NNL.

The Nigeria National League (NNL) is a league for promotion of clubs to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and demotion to Nationwide League One (NLO).

It has 40 clubs participating across the country and the league for 2017 season was won by Go Round FC of Rivers. (NAN)