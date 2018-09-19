Nnamdi Kanu not safe, well in London – Fani-Kayode

Chief Fani Kayode has said that it is not true that Nnamdi Kanu is “safe and well” in London



Fani-Kayode stated this on his Twitter handle while reacting to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu statement in Abuja yesterday after a private visit to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) at his uphill residence in Minna Niger State.

Kalu had said : “Nnamdi Kanu is where I told you he is; he is in London; he is safe,” ,

But Femi Fani-Kayode today on his Titter handle said : Even though we disagree politically Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and I remain friends. I must however point out the fact that it is not true that Nnamdi Kanu is “safe and well” in London as he has suggested. Nnamdi was abducted by the Nigerian military one year ago and is still missing.