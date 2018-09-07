NMA faults Police ‘criminalisation’ of doctors

By Victoria Ojeme & Maxwell Tochukwu

The National Executive Council, NEC, of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has condemned the Police for criminalising doctors at General Hospital, Garki, Abuja, over the death of Miss Angela Igwetu, a National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, member allegedly shot dead on July 4 by an Inspector.

Rising from its meeting in Abuja yesterday, a communiqué by NMA National President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, and Secretary General, Dr. Odusote Olumuyiwa, said NEC also resolved to support the implementation of Patients’ Bill of Rights launched by the Federal Government.

NEC also admonished government to consider the introduction of Healthcare Workers’ Bill of Rights.

It read in part: “There is need for government at all levels to ensure funds voted for primary health care in the country are judiciously managed, especially from the approved and appropriated Consolidated Revenue Fund in National Health Act.”