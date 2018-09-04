NLNG records 11% rise in HSE performance

By Comfort ASUQUO

…train 7 to impact on environment

Nigeria LNG Limited has recorded an improvement its Health, Safety and Environment, HSE performance.

In its latest report obtained by Sweetcrude, the company specifically indicated that, it recorded 11 per cent increase in Management Facility Inspections and 50per cent increase in preventative reports, among others.



The company also stated that it commenced Safety Leadership Programme across the organisation during the period, adding, “To ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and its own HSE policy, NLNG has adopted the principle of minimization through abatement at source for aqueous effluents which have the potential of causing negative impact on the receiving environment.

“Where this is not feasible, application of end-of-pipe technology is utilised. Key environmental indicators are regularly monitored to ensure compliance with permit conditions and applicable regulatory limits with the results submitted to both NLNG Management and regulators at stipulated intervals.”

It indicated, “NLNG has a dentrification/nitrification biotreater for waste water. Sewage from the plant and all domestic sewage from the Residential Area are treated in this facility so that only treated clean water flows into the river. The biotreater is designed to meet the stringent effluent water quality specifications as recommended in the Health, Safety and Environment Premises.

“NLNG’s waste management strategy complies with the concepts of ‘waste management hierarchy’ and ‘duty of care’ for both on-site and off-site waste treatment and disposal activities. The principle adopted for solid waste is ‘Cradle to Grave’, which is essentially the proper and controlled handling, treatment and disposal of solid waste, underpinned by the 4R philosophy of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover. ‘Duty of care’ audits are regularly carried out with federal and state government regulators.”

It added, “The incineration of combustible waste is carried out within NLNG’s facility, as the fragile nature of Bonny Island does not allow for the creation of a landfill site. Non-hazardous solid wastes are temporarily stored on the plant site before being transported to treatment and/or disposal facilities off the Island. These facilities are duly accredited by the Federal Ministry of Environment and/or environmental sanitation authorities.

“NLNG is committed to its policy of no harm to people and the environment and the promotion of sustainable development. The company therefore ensures the proper management of its hazardous waste using the best practical environmental options after approvals from the federal and state ministries of environment.