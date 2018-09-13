NLC, others excited over Aremu candidature

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, has promised to deploy its resources to support its two terms former Vice President and a member of its National Executive Council, NEC, Comrade Issa Aremu, in his governorship ambition in Kwara State.

President of NLC, spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the primaries of Labour Party, LP, where Aremu emerged as LP gubernatorial candidate for the party for 2019 general elections.

Speaking, Wabba described the emergence of comrade Issa Aremu as the LP governorship flagbearer in Kwara state as a step in a right direction.

Wabba who spoke through the President of NUTGTWIN, Comrade John Adaji said NLC was fully ready to deploy all resources within its reach into this project to ensure that the right candidate who knows where shoes pinches his people emerges as the Governor of Kwara State come 2019 general elections.

He explained that there was no other person capable of turning around the lives of Kwarans than Comrade Aremu who is highly reputed to be a fit and capable hand for Kwara state at this critical period of the state.

Wabba disclosed further that Kwara will, during the next year elections, witness a repeat of what happened in Edo state about a decade ago when the current Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole took over the leadership of Edo state via Labour Party.

He pledged that all the 42 industrial units of the Unions in Nigeria will storm Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to attend the flag-off ceremony of the LP campaign in Ilorin and give the LP flagbearer all the necessary supports.

The National Chairman of the LP, Abdulqaudri Abdulsalam who presented the flag of the party to the flagbearer after the primary, described Comrade Aremu as a great achiever whose achievements in labour struggle are very enormous and worthwhile.

Abdulsalam called on the people of the state to cast their votes for the right and credible candidates like Aremu, assuring them that he would surely justify their confidence on him when given the mandate to rule the state.

The Organising Secretary of the party, Comrade Clement Gbazuoagu who said he left Kwara 33years ago, affirmed that the only thing that is also constant, after death and change, is Kwara state, saying that he was sad that he met Ilorin the same way he left it three decades ago , pointing out that nobody gave him direction before he could locate his former residence.

Gbazuoagu described Comrade Aremu as the only man who can bring real change to the state, a positive change that will be doted with tremendous development and accelerated growth.

Olusegun Odegbami during his message described his counterpart from Kwara as a man of integrity who can be entrusted with affairs of the state because of his unblemished records within the country and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of the women wing, Hajia Asmau Apalando appealed to the workers and the entire people of the state to vote for the party that has passion for the well-being of masses, and described Comrade Issa Aremu as a good driver through whom the party will drive the state to the promised land.