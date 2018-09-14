NLC begs Nasarawa govt to help Lafia explosion survivors

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, has called on Nasarawa State government to, on humanitarian grounds, assist the survivors of the recent Lafia gas explosion pick up medical bills.

Recall that many people lost their lives in the explosion that took place September 10, while several properties, including vehicles, were destroyed by the resultant fire.

NLC, while sympathising with the government and people of Nasarawa State and victims of gas explosion through a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said: “It was a traumatic, awful and tragic experience. The victims, majority of who were either customers or passers-by, did not deserve this.

“We at the Nigeria Labour Congress, without prejudicing the outcome of a possible investigation, believe this was an avoidable tragedy. As the government and people of the state come to terms with this horrific experience, we call on the state government to assist the survivors pick up their medical bills.

“More fundamentally, the state government should order an investigation into this unfortunate incident with a view to meting out severe sanctions to anyone found to have been negligent.

“There should be consequences for acts of commission or omission that led to this kind of tragedy. We similarly call for emplacement of enforceable regulations with regards to operation of highly inflammable in urban settlements.

“Only recently a tanker fire on Odetola Bridge led to indescribable loss of lives and properties. We do not need another tragic outing before proactive actions are taken across the country by the appropriate authorities.”