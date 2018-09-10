NIS promotes, converts 1,392 personnel

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted and converted a total of 1,392 personnel in its workforce.

Acting spokesman of the agency, Mr Amos Okpu, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Okpu said the exercise was approved by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) through a Sept. 7 memo following its 62nd meeting.

A breakdown of the figure shows that 37 Assistant Superintendents of Immigration (2) on Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) 08 were elevated to Assistant Superintendents of Immigration 1 on CONPASS 09.

Four hundred Higher National Diploma (HND) holders were promoted from Inspectors on CONPASS 07 to Senior Inspectors of Immigration on CONPASS 08 with effect Sept. 8, 2016.

According to him, 209 officers were laterally converted from the Inspectorate Cadre to Superintendent Cadre across the rank effective Jan. 1, 2017.

The figure includes the conversion/upgrading of 781 junior personnel to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (II) with effect from Jan. 1, 2017, Okpu said.

He added that 174 Chief Immigration Assistants (CIA), who are holders of the National Certificate in Education and the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) were converted to Inspectors of Immigration (II) effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Okpu said the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede, was elated over the development, and has urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s gesture through dedication to service.