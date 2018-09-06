NIPOST set to build digital addressing system, AVS

By Providence Emmanuel

The Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, has said that it is set to build Digital Addressing System, DAS, while also providing Address Verification System, AVS, to bridge addressing gap and provide effective addressing system that would be all inclusive taking into account the socio-economic indices and the security needs of the country.

These infrastructure would avail digitally verified addresses to all Nigerians and legal residents as well as help organisations ascertain the authenticity of the addresses provided by the residents.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ conference organised by NIPOST in Lagos, Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, said that poor infrastructure including roads, postal addresses, among others are major impediments to the development of e-commerce in the country.

Shittu who described the DAS/AVS as traceable addressing system, stated: “The whole purpose is to ensure that Nigeria develops; we must ensure we have our own identity. Egypt and South Africa have adopted this but on the global level, Nigeria would be the 7th.”

Also, Postmaster-General of Federation/CEO, NIPOST, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi, said that the post is using the system to fight insecurity, saying, “The dynamics of what we are doing would drastically bring down insecurity.”

Adegbuyi added that the AVS would also create employment for Nigerian youths.