NIMASA, other agencies commence rescue of kidnapped crew, vessel

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commenced moves to rescue the 12 crew members abducted while on-board MV Glarus owned by Allison Shipping which was hijacked off Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, stated that NIMASA is working closely with the Forward Operation Base (FOB) and the Falcon Eye of the Nigerian Navy along with other relevant security Agencies to ensure that they are found and released unconditionally.

Peterside, condemning the incidence assured that the perpetrators of the act and others of its kind would be brought to book.

“The issue of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea is a challenge we have acknowledged and we are determined to tackle it head-on. We will continue to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy and other relevant partners to ensure we bring it to a halt. Zero tolerance to piracy and all forms of illegalities on our nation’s waterways is our goal”, he stated.

Recall that NIMASA recently adopted total spectrum maritime security strategy which is a multidimensional approach that includes investment on intelligence and partnership with relevant security Agencies to curb maritime related crimes. it also include building of Nigeria’s response capabilities with the use of Fast Intervention Vessels and the review of laws, especially, the anti-piracy law which will give the Agency the legal backing to prosecute issues relating to piracy on Nigeria’s waters.