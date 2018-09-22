NigerStar 7 Adaba set to transform logistics in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry

The launch of NigerStar7 Adaba by a frontline operator in the services section of the oil and gas industry, NigerStar 7, has been tipped as a game changer in the industry.

The N7.2 billion vessel is the most powerful Nigerian flagged DP2 Anchor Handler (140mT bollard pull) owned by a Nigerian company and operating in Nigerian waters. It has a 52-passenger-on-board accommodation capacity, 460m² deck space, and an Electronic Fuel Monitoring System. It is the first of its kind to explore Nigerian waters and has been hailed as a major complement to the local content policy of the federal government.



Speaking at the renaming ceremony which was held at Nigerdock Shipyard in Lagos, NigerStar 7’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yann Cottart said, “our mission is to serve Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas industry by executing the largest and most complex EPIC deep-water projects, and today with this new addition to our fleet, we are closer to our goal as we become the only Nigerian Tier 1 EPCI contractor with a number of modern assets 100% owned and positioned in the country.”

“With this investment, NigerStar 7 is creating employment opportunities for marine personnel, our teams onshore and contractors/suppliers providing support services to our vessel,”.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote extolled the partnership between NigerStar 7 and Nigerdock Shipyard while calling for more collaborations that can deliver on the goal of growing local content in the maritime, oil and gas industry.

According to Engr. Wabote, “we must commend NigerStar 7 for its renewed commitment to local content practice and the noticeable repositioning it has undertaken to project the value proposition it offers as an oil and gas service provider of high repute.”

He commended NigerStar 7 for its commitment to Nigeria and called on other companies to emulate the example of the company in terms of making visible investment in the Nigerian economy.

In accordance with NigerStar 7’s commitment to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010, the personnel on NigerStar 7 Adaba, including its Captain are Nigerians. The crew have a robust understanding of the peculiarities of the Nigerian environment and are set on delivery of quality service to clients.

Also speaking at the event, the vessel’s god-mother, Mrs. Olapeju Adenuga, who is also the company’s Legal Counsel said, “the name of our beloved vessel originates from its new habitat, Nigeria. Adaba emanates from the native Yoruba language of the western people of Nigeria and refers to the bird, Dove. The dove is symbolic as an embodiment of hope, reliability, guidance and loyalty. The sturdy bird also characterizes the strong build of our vessel.”

The ceremony was attended by key players in the oil and gas industry, traditional rulers and representatives of government agencies. Some of the dignitaries present include the Chairman of Jagal Group, Mr. Anwar Jarmakani, representatives of International Oil Companies including ExxonMobil, Total and Chevron, a representative of the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Mr. Ladi Lawanson.