Nigeria’s unity threatened — Nwodo

By Sam Eyoboka & Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, said yesterday, that “restructuring Nigeria can never guarantee unity and political stability.”

Falana said this in a paper delivered at the 19th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Also speaking, President General of Ohaneze Ndi’gbo worldwide, Chief John Nwodo lamented that the nation’s unity is under threat.

Falana said: “The country has always been restructured by the ruling class and that the current structure was imposed by the fiat of military dictators. No doubt, the country is ripe for restructuring or power devolution but it cannot guarantee unity and political stability without the democratisation of powers and equitable redistribution of the commonwealth along egalitarian lines.

“Restructuring without the equitable redistribution of the commonwealth will not promote unity or political stability. Unity is not an abstract phenomenon. In concrete terms, unity means the corporate existence of Nigeria. The fact that the unity of the country is based on ruthless exploitation of the working people is of no moment as far as members of the ruling class are concerned. Since the rich are united in exploiting our national resources the exploited poor and oppressed people should unite to free themselves from poverty.

“The nation cannot be seriously restructured without equitable redistribution of wealth. Therefore, those who have cornered our commonwealth should not be allowed to talk of restructuring in vacuum. In other words, the campaign for restructuring should encompass the decentralization and democratization of political and economic powers which have been privatised by all factions of the ruling class.

“Convinced that the programmes and manifestoes of the ruling party and the mainstream opposition political parties cannot take Nigeria to the Promised Land I challenge the Nigerian people to take their destiny in their own hands by organising themselves to demand for the actualisation of the fundamental objectives and directive principles set out in Chapter two of the Constitution.

“To achieve the objective of empowering our people, religious bodies must join the struggle for equitable redistribution of the wealth of the nation. In praying for our country religious bodies must expose the Christian and Muslim public officers whose policies are promoting poverty in the society.

“The political class which inherited the structures of colonisation has perfected the manipulation of ethnicity and religion to keep the oppressed people divided and disunited so that they will not challenge the basis of their poverty and ignorance. Since the ideas of the ruling class are the prevailing and dominant ideology many professional and religious groups have equally been divided along ethnic lines. In view of such manipulation the masses have been made to believe that Nigeria cannot be a united country.

“The PDP, which never altered the status quo when it had the opportunity of ruling the country for 16 years, is currently demanding restructuring as a basis of moving the nation forward. But the Buhari administration has kicked against restructuring so as to prevent the purported break-up of the country and has therefore insisted on the fight against corruption and judicious management of resources.”

Nigeria’s unity threatened — Nwodo

Also speaking, Nwodo, who was chairman of the occasion, said: “There is no time in Nigeria’s political history that Nigerian unity has been this threatened than now. I hope that our erudite guest speaker who is from the community of social crusaders will be able to tell us why Fulani herdsmen have continued their killing of innocent farmers in the Middle Belt.

“I hope he will tell us why the Nigerian security architecture have continued to tackle security the way they do. All over the world, Police is always out to prevent crime, but the reverse is the case here, as they are always showing up after the criminals have perpetuated their heinous crimes that they arrive the scene.”