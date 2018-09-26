Nigeria’s human resources management tops agenda at Omolayole Lecture

By Juliet Umeh

How to develop and manage Nigeria’s human capital resources would be a major issue to discuss at this year’s Omolayole management Lecture in Ikeja tomorrow.

The annual lecture which is in its 34th edition, discusses quality of education, insight generation, strategic networking and professional best practice development.

It is an exclusive gathering of over 300 Senior Executives, CEOs, Heads of Strategy, among other professionals who apart from thrashing these key issues, originate new ideas and teach key roles of Management and Economic development as a strategic tool for increasing national and organisations’ capability to perform and succeed in the dynamic world.

This annual Lecture is organized by AIESEC Alumni Nigeria (AAN), a nonprofit organization of graduates who were members of AIESEC.

– the world’s largest youth-run organization present in over 1,700 universities across 126 countries and territories that allows university students to explore and develop their leadership potential.

Since 2013, the Omolayole Management Lecture has been Organised in collaboration with four other organisations in which Dr. Michael Omolayole has played a significant role over the years. They include: The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

This year’s lecture will be hosted by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on Thursday, 28th September, 2018 by 3.00pm prompt.

The Lecture will have in attendance guests and participants from diverse sectors of the economy including CEOs of multinationals, financial institutions, SMEs, Social entrepreneurs, non-governmental organizations and Corporate Organisations. Mr Foluso Philips, of Phillips Consulting, is billed to speak and proffer fresh insights on critical management issues, as regards the development of Nigeria’s human capital, at the forthcoming 34th edition of the Omolayole Management Lecture Series.

This year is particularly significant as Dr. Michael Omolayole will be celebrating his 90th birthday at the end of the year.