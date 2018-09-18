Nigeria’s fate beyond 2019 depends on INEC, security agencies— Makarfi

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Former Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and presidential aspirant of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has warned that Nigeria’s survival will depend on how Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the various security agencies manage the 2019 general election.

Senator Makarfi, who spoke with journalists in Kaduna yesterday, said the conduct of the electoral body and security agencies so far have left so much to be desired and does not inspire confidence of their neutrality.

Senator Makarfi said the continued harassment of PDP governors by the APC-led Federal Government should be a cause for concern for all Nigerians.

His words: “INEC and the security agencies must know that the fate of this country squarely lies on their shoulders. It is not even about history being kind to them. It is about how they will end up.

“Therefore, they must conduct free, fair and credible elections.”

Makarfi, while cautioning the APC government against intimidation and harassment of the opposition parties, said it is unacceptable that the so-called fight against corruption is being selective.