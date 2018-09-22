Nigeria’s economy: Woman to woman

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Barely eight months to the completion of her tenure, the third woman to have ever held the office of Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Kemi Adeosun, bowed out of office, last Friday, to end an uproar over her allegedly forged NYSC certificate.

The vacuum created was filled immediately by President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, as Supervising Minister of Finance. This makes Zainab the fourth woman to occupy that office since Ngozi Okonji-Iweala in 2003 broke its boys’ club history by becoming the first woman to manage Nigeria’s economy after 16 men from the year 1960.

Outgoing:

Name: Kemi Adeosun (Mrs) Age: 51

Education: Born and raised in London to Nigerian parents, much is not known about her primary and secondary education. Widely known however is her possession of a Bachelor degree in Economics, which she earned at the University of East London at age 22, along with a Postgraduate degree in Public Financial Management from the University of London.

Former jobs: Adeosun worked as Accounting Assistant at British Telecom Company, London, from 1989-1990 and Senior Audit Officer at Goodman Jones, London, from 1990- 1993. Her more senior career saw her as Manager, Internal Audit at London Underground Limited, London, 1994 – 1995 and Manager Internal Audit, Prism Consulting from 1996 – 2000.

On her return to Nigeria, having acquired her first Nigerian passport at age 34 in 2001, she joined the Chapel Hill Denham Group in 2002 in Lagos as Financial Controller and rose to become Managing Director until her resignation in 2010, to start her own consultancy, the Quo Vadis Partnership.

Adeosun was appointed Commissioner of Finance in Ogun State from 2011 to 2015—the first woman to have held that position. In 2015, she was appointed Minister of Finance in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. She is a member of the Institutes of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales, as well as Nigeria.

Best known for: She is best known for her cutting cost and saving.

Greatest achievements: This includes the creation of an Efficiency Unit which now allows the Federal Government to save about N15 billion annually; the drafting of a new tax policy which has eased tax collection and remittances; and the introduction of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS, which generated over $50 million in revenue between June and October 2017.

The Federal Government also has her to thank for the establishment of the Development Bank of Nigeria, DBN. Under her watch also, the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Finance cleared the inherited arrears of pension benefits with the release of N41.5 billion to the National Pension Commission in April 2017 for onward payment to retirees, being their accrued pension benefits for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The development of the Whistleblowing Policy is another.

Incoming:

Name: Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed Age: 55

Education: Ahmed graduated from Queen Amina College, Kaduna, in 1977; obtained IJMB ‘A’ Level at the School of Basic Studies, ABU, Zaria in 1979; obtained a BSc Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria in 1981 and also obtained an MBA from the Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State in August 2004.

Former jobs: Ahmed did her NYSC at Egunjobi, Suleiman & Co. in Kaduna in 1981-82. She joined the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance in 1982 as an Accountant II and was promoted to Accountant I in March 1984.

In 1985, she resigned to work as Senior Finance Officer at Nigerian Telecommunications Ltd, NITEL, in March 1985.

She was at NITEL until 2009 and rose to become Deputy General Manager, Corporate Treasury in 2002. She moved to Nigeria Mobile Telecommunications, MTEL and was appointed Acting Chief Finance Officer in November 2005 and later became Chief Finance Officer.

In 2009, she was appointed the Managing Director of the Kaduna Industrial and Finance Co. Ltd, KIFC. In 2010, she became the Executive Secretary and National Coordinator of Nigeria EITI and was also a member of the Nigeria EITI board. She is a member of the international board of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) representing eleven Anglophone and Lusaphone countries. She is also the Government Co-Chair of the Open Governance Partnership, OGP.

She was appointed Minister of State for Budget and National Planning in 2015.

Ahmed is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN; Fellow, Institute of Company and Commercial Accountants, ICCA; Member, Nigerian Institute of Management Taxation ,CITN; and Member, Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM.

Best known for: She is best known for her expertise in budget and planning

Greatest achievements: Most touted of her achievements include the fact that she raised an alarm when remittances of independent revenue by generating agencies dropped and urged National Assembly to prevail on the lawmakers to make adequate remittances.

She also contributed towards the inauguration of committee for $54.5m support project, a project aimed at contributing to the stabilisation of the North-east Nigeria through strengthening the resilience of Internally Displaced Persons, host communities, returning refugees and the local population affected by insurgency.