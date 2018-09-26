Nigeria’s D’Tigress beat Greece 57-56 to book Q-Final spot

Nigeria’s senior female basketball team , D’Tigress on Wednesday defeated Greece to book a quarter final spot at the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The team finished second in Group B with two victories from three games and were paired against Greece who finished third in their group with just one win in three games in the playoffs to determine who joins the group winners in the quarterfinals.

Following the victory, they will take on reigning and two time consecutive world champions United Sates of America on Friday, September 28.