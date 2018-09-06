Nigerians needed a President we can be proud of – Saraki

By Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – PRESIDENT of the Senate and Presidential aspirant, Dr. Bukola saraki has said that Nigerians were tired of things going wrong and could no longer continue with detoriations across the country.



Saraki disclosed that Nigeria needs a President that would unite the country, adding that it takes a politician who knows the problems of the masses to bring about unity.

He said that Nigerians were currently facing difficult times with large number of unemployed youths rising daily while most families could no more feed well.

Soliciting support of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in Enugu state to make him candidate of the party, Saraki said “I am here to tell you that we have a project, the country is not as it was three years ago.

“We are all concerned about the insecurity in the land, the unemployment, lack of job and hunger in the country.

“Many youths today, do not have any job and the future is not okey for them and we do not have time to continue to wait and things continue to deteriorate in the country.

“For me and us in the National Assembly, it’s not for personal ambition, we have continued to fight for the right of the people, for justice and freedom in this democracy.

“For people to be able to exercise and express their views and opinions without any form of intimidation or oppression.

“We have gone through a lot, I and your son Ike Ekweremadu, since we have decide to fight what is right.”

Saraki urged the people of Enugu State and the South-East to stand by him to remove President Buhari, adding that Nigerians needed a President they can be proud of.

“A president that understand the issues facing Nigerians, a president that will unity the whole country, that will create job and identify with the youths in their aspirations.

“Without unity and working together we cannot build a progressive nation,” he said.

The Senate president said that he would create conducive environment for innovation and businesses to trive, especially among enterprising youths within the South-East.

Earlier, the Enugu State Chairman of POP, Chief Augustine Nnamani, assured Saraki that Enugu State was his second state; adding that he should feel free to be with “his people’’.

Nnamani noted that the party was looking for vibrant, knowledgeable and vast politicians and technocrat like Saraki to shape things in the country.

“Due to the importance we attach to your person and ambition, we all the PDP delegates, party chairmen in the zones, council areas as well as other party executives had defiled the rain to welcome and receive your great message of hope for our dear country,’’ Nnamani said.

The Senate President was accompanied to the meeting by Sennators. Ike Ekeremadu, Gilbert Nnaji, Chuka Utazi, Dino Melaye as well as some members of the House of Representatives from the state.