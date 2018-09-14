Nigerians are suffering wrong choice of leaders – ADC Chairman

Enugu – The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mrs Stella Chukwuma, says that Nigerians are suffering the repercussion of wrong choice of leaders both at the federal and state level.



She disclosed this in Enugu on Friday at the party secretariat of ADC in Enugu State.

Chukwuma said the problems created by leaders under the platforms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was as a result of wrong choice of the electorates whenever they headed for the poll.

“PDP was in power for 16 years and could not point to tangible projects that they achieved but what we got instead was outright impunity and diversion of resources.

“Because people were fed up with PDP’s misrule, some people came together to form APC and sold to us the change mantra.

“Unfortunately, the change they promised us is what we are all witnessing today in terms of economic downturn and wrong policies.

“What the electorates failed to ask APC before they headed to the polls was what type of change are they going to get?

“As a result, we can now see that the change they promised us was a negative one and not one we had envisaged and we are suffering for falling for it.

“Or how best do you describe the party whose policies have not benefited the grassroots but that of a few individuals,” she said.

The Chairman however, said a respite had come for Nigerians with the advent of ADC because the party was a grassroots party where everyone was a major stakeholder.

Chukwuma added that the structure of ADC was built on the core values of sincerity and credibility and aimed to set Nigeria on the right path of true internal democracy.

According t her, if ADC is given a chance during the 2019 general election, it will right the wrongs and help harness the different natural resources God had endowed Nigeria.

The chairman said that ADC had mapped out specific programmes that would be beneficial to the people of Enugu if the party was given the chance at the next poll.

“Our main focus will be in the area of education, functional health care at both urban and rural areas, empowerment and revitalisation of moribund projects in the state.

“We will, for example in Enugu State, revive the moribund Anambra Vegetable Oli Product (AVOP) at Nachi in Udi and build factories that will make use of our locally produced products in large quantity as a way to generate IGR.

“It saddens me to see that most states created out of Enugu state seems to be doing better above Enugu which used to be the capital of old Eastern Region.

“Ebonyi is one of those states created out of Enugu but which has surpassed us in terms of projects and erecting of sustainable infrastructures.

“When you vote people who do not have a definite plan but just to protect the interest of a few, we will continue to suffer for it,” she said.

The ADC Chairman promised that the party would make the people of Enugu develop interest in education once more adding that it would set up entrepreneurial schools that would hone individual skills and showcase them to the outside world.

Chukwuma noted that focusing on such areas would allow for personal development, growth, financial sustainability, self employment and employability status.

The Chairman affirmed that ADC had adopted the direct primary system as it intended to conduct its primaries between Sept. 25 and Oct. 6. (NAN)