Nigerian, West African sub-regional bikers storm Abakaliki from Sept. 28

Abakaliki – Nigerian and West African sub-regional motorcycle bikers numbering over 200 are expected in Abakaliki from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 for their annual convention, their association said on Thursday.



The bikers under the aegis of “Ace of Spades Bikers Association” alias Bikers in Nigeria (BIN), will ride their motorbikes from their various locations to Ebonyi for the three-day event.

Mrs Joann Otaru, National President of the Association, told newsmen on Thursday in Abakaliki that the body was an umbrella body for various motorcycle clubs in Nigeria.

“The body was set up to promote unity, discipline and responsibility among members as the concept of our annual convention is built on an educative, fun filled and community give-back model.

“The event is usually organised by the host club(s) at a designated region and supervised by the executives of the association,” she said.

The national president noted that the theme of the 2018 convention is “Closer to Nature — Games Festival (Gamesfest)” and it seeks to promote team bonding activities through various intense survival games.

“We will also be conducting free cervical and breast cancer screening on the public and explore the rich-cultural heritage of Ebonyi people.

“National bikers convention has been a regular feature in the country since its inaugural edition in Calabar, 2008 and has been subsequently held in different states, including Benue, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Ekiti, Delta, Lagos and Imo.

“The event is open to the public and bike enthusiasts who wish to interact and familiarise themselves with the biking community not just from Nigeria but West Africa,” she said.

She added that the conventions were designed to showcase the country’s tourism and diversity, while providing an explicit platform for brands, businesses and organisations to access individuals within the biking community.

“The Ace of Spades bikers association is our registered name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and we use all available medium to correct the impression that biking is a dangerous sport.

“We, however, encourage individuals to enroll in riding schools for adequate knowledge of inherent risks associated with biking and ways to avoid them before joining our association.

“There are riding schools all over the country, especially in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Ibadan among others as our members have the requisite training and licence to operate super-bikes,” she said.

Otaru also noted that the processes of acquiring bikes were the same with those of cars with the cost relative to the type of bike one seeks to acquire.

“Biking is a hobby to most of us and others as anyone who can afford a car can equally afford a bike.

“Bikers enjoy a common trait which is the love of adventure and the thrill of being with nature when riding a bike,” she said. (NAN)