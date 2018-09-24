Nigerian technoprenuer named among emerging women leaders by Fortune–USAID

By Cynthia Alo

Nigerian technopreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Outsource Global, Amal Hassan was one of the 16 women business leaders who made it to the 2018 Fortune-US Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership.

The Fortune-US Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership is a public-private partnership between Fortune Most Powerful Women, the U.S. Department of State and Vital Voices Global Partnership.

The programme which empowers women with specific skills in networking, mentoring, among others , featured emerging-leader mentees from 13 countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Palestinian Territories, Kenya, Macedonia, Mongolia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

Amal Hassan and other mentees engaged in skills training, panel discussions, networking events, and mentorships with executives from the Fortune Most Powerful Women community of which over 300 alumnae graced the programme.

Hassan had multiple sessions at Y&R, a global leading branding and communications powerhouse where she focused on developing critical leadership, professional and business skills.

In addition, she acquired skills on brand building, social media strategies, channel planning, web strategy and personal leadership skills under WPP, a British Multinational adavertising and public relations company and Wunderman,a digital agency , VML, a global digital marketing, advertising and transformation agency under and Sparkplug companies.

Over the years, she earned an unprecedented amount of recognition for a remarkable business success and commitment to promoting youth and women empowerment. her company, Outsource Global, employs over 700 employees, of whom more than 50% are women, as call centre agents, legal practitioners and medical professionals from its world- class facilities in Abuja, Lagos, and Kaduna.