Nigerian ladies bag distinctions, receive multiple awards from Ghana varsity

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana has commended two Nigerian students for bagging Distinctions and receiving multiple awards for outstanding academic performances at a Ghanian University.

The students, Dr Lotachi Ugwunwa Onyemenam and Omotola Obisesan were cynosure of all eyes at the 51st Congregation (Graduation) of the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Omotola Obisesan graduated with a First Class Degree in Computer Science at the age of 18 while Dr. Lotachi Onyemenam breaks the record at the institution when she received 16 awards out of the 21 awards available in Medicine thus, becoming the overall best international student Class of 2018.

An excited Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Abikoye, who spoke at the occasion said the students should be celebrated.

Abikoye said: “Nigerians should not always be in the news for the wrong thing. When they do well abroad, we should celebrate them.

“I was at the graduation ceremony and I must say that we are proud of them. They have done Nigeria proud here in Ghana and we must all be proud of their academic achievements.”

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Sam Essuon Jonah, the Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah and the Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare who were all present at the ceremony were astonished by the impeccable performance of the Nigerian graduates.

Apart from receiving huge cash prizes, Dr. Onyemenam emerged Best Graduating Student in Anatomy, Medical Biochemistry, physiology, Medical Informatics, Microbiology, Community-Based Experience and Service, Chemical Pathology and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

She was also declared Overall best student in surgery, Molecular Medicine, Pharmacology, Pre-Clinical and Clinical Student.

She also received the Ghana Medical Association Prize for Best Student in MB ChB, Vice Chancellor’s Prize for Best Overall Performance and Prize for Best Student in Paediatrics and Child Health.