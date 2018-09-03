Nigerian Insurers Association gets new Chairman

The investiture ceremony of the new Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Mr. Tope Smart will hold on 12th of September, 2018.

Chairman of the investiture organizing committee, Mr. Segun Omosehin, who announced this at a briefing in Lagos, said that Smart is taking on the leadership of the Association at a critical time in the life of the industry; hence, there is confidence that he will take the sector to the next level.

He said, “Smart is a down to earth leader and cut across every segment of the society. He was born in 1964 and has his elementary education in the then Ondo State. He studied insurance at the University of Lagos. He graduated in 1997 as the best graduating student in his class. In 2013, he was appointed by the federal government to be part of a committee on transition and he is an alumni of Harvard business school.

“We have absolute confidence that he will deliver,” Omosehin stated.