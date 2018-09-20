Nigerian Breweries donates block of classrooms to school

By Oghenefego Abaebor

In furtherance of its intervention in Nigeria’s education sector,leading brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has donated a block of six classrooms, conveniences and textbooks through the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to Itolo Girls Junior Secondary School, in Surulere, Lagos.

The donation was made on Monday, September 17, 2018, at a ceremony where the company handed over the facilities to authorities of the school and the Lagos state government.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, said the project is one of many that has been executed in line with the company’s vision of Winning with Nigeria.

According to him, “Our Company’s aspiration is to play a more active role in the development of education in the country, a situation that led to the establishment of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund in 1994. Since that time, the Fund has impacted over 25,000 students across Nigeria, built over 300 classrooms and over 30 libraries equipped with furniture and books in both primary and secondary schools”.

Mr. Borrut Bel also added that the fund has impacted tertiary institutions where lecture halls have been renovated, libraries and laboratories built and equipped with modern learning facilities.

In her remark, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, commended Nigerian Breweries for contributing towards the enhancement of learning in Lagos state through its numerous corporate social responsibility projects in the education sector.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Adekanye, urged the management of the school to put to proper use the learning facilities to realize the objectives for which they were donated.

While commending Nigerian Breweries for the donation, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Ayeni Omolara, affirmed that the facilities would be properly utilised for the benefit of the students.

On his part, the member representing Surulere Constituency 1, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot, thanked Nigerian Breweries for the laudable support and appealed to the authorities and students of the school to take good care of what has been provided.

Lagos State has been a major beneficiary of the education intervention of the Nigerian Breweries –Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. Schools which have benefited from similar projects in Lagos include Okesuna High School, Lagos Island; Igbobi College, Yaba and St. Patricks Grammar School, Epe. Others are Dedeke Memorial Girls Primary School, Randle Avenue Primary School and Adisa Bashua Primary School, all in Surulere, Lagos.