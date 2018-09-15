Nigerian boxing fans to watch Golovkin, Canelo face off

Early-risers this Sunday morning are in for a power-packed undercard to the much-awaited rematch between middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. The fight will

SuperSport 2 will cross live to Las Vegas at 1:00am for the early fights.

While the focus has been almost entirely on the main event, the build-up is crammed with quality action, not least in the shape of Mexican hotshot Jamie Munguia, who puts his WBO junior-middleweight title on the line against Brandon Cook.

Munguia, who was in line to face Golovkin earlier this year, is among boxing’s best emerging new crop; a flashy, heavy-hitting fighter with just enough flaws to keep things interesting against hot opposition. Canada’s Brandon Cook, with 20 wins in 21 outings, has the tough challenge of trying to rough Munguia up.