Nigeria under Buhari suffers high level divisiveness, anarchy —Saraki

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday stated that the country is experiencing a high level of uninclusiveness, anarchy and division more than ever before.

The Senator who stated this in Abakaliki while consulting with PDP stakeholders on his presidential ambition and the way forward for the country lamented that the unity the country’s founding fathers had propagated was now at the verge of collapse while the country was drifting into anarchy in the current administration.

He noted that Nigeria was at crossroads and danger of living a life not anchored on rule of law, even as he endorsed Governor David Umahi for second term.

According to him, “my choice of Ebonyi as the first state within the South East zone to begin my consultation was informed on the developmental agenda of the present administration in the State.

“Today is truly a great day. The decision was taken for my campaign to start from the South East and Ebonyi in particular following the capacity of your performing Governor, David Umahi. Your governor is a performing governor and he will come back for another four years. As you endorse your governor, you will equally endorse your presidential candidate.

“It is a trying time for our nation. The country is divided more than it used to be. You all know the challenges of freedom of expression and our constitutional rights. We all know the security situation. We must ask ourselves how did we get here and who will bring us out. You cannot give what you don’t have. We need leaders that feel your pains and it is time to have that kind of leadership.

“We will address impunity in the country and the security of the nation. With your support, Ebonyi will be right inside the administration. We must have an agenda for the youths. We will handle the issue of poverty and corruption and give Nigerians a sense of belonging everywhere. We want our states to be able to stand on their own. Ebonyi must be developed. We will create an enabling environment for the private sector.

“There is a high level of un-inclusisivness in the country. We must choose leaders that have capacity to move the country forward. What you are seeing in Ebonyi is not by chance, it is because your governor has capacity. That is why you are witnessing development. How then can you choose a man with capacity in your state without choosing also a leader with capacity at the national level?.

“We will fight poverty, we will fight corruption too and not do selective fight against corruption. We will develop solid minerals in Ebonyi State. We will bring private investors into the country and turn around youth involvement in governance by bringing youths to governance”.

Responding, Governor David Umahi who was presented with the governorship nomination form purchased by the members of the State Executive Council described Senator Saraki as a refined Nigerian and defender of democracy as well as friend to Ebonyi State.

Umahi reiterated his earlier promise to return power to Abakaliki bloc in 2023 after his second term, adding that his administration remains focused on the developmental agenda.

“We will hand over a state that is most beautiful, best in economy and richest in the country in 2023 to the Abakaliki bloc.”

He called on the Senate President to look into costs of projects implementation in the country to stop profligacy in execution of projects in the country.

“South East will be ready to support anybody who will be ready to recognise the rights and needs of the people of the south east region by way of negotiation.”