Nigeria sliding back to Abacha era – RBNP Chairman

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Newly elected chairman of the Rebuild Nigeria Party, RBNP, Canice Nkemjika Okorie has bemoaned the current state of affairs in the nation, saying the nation was sliding into lawlessness reminiscent of the General Sani Abacha era.



Okorie who stated this at the national convention of the party in Abuja ar the weekend regretted that almost 20 years of democracy, the nation’s polity continues to be fraught with ethnicity, bigotry and many fault lines.

While calling on Nigerians to rally behind the party in its quest to offer them a new deal, the chairman added that the All Progressives Congress-led administration has demonstrated its inability to deliver on promises made, stressing that a new party like the RBNP is what the nation needs to realize her full potentials.

“We are sliding back to General Sani Abacha era when Nigeria was in perilous times. Everywhere you turn, there is tension. Nothing is working and the change they promised has turned out a huge deception.

“In the past three and a half years, we have not seen any noticeable change even though we continue to hear of huge sum of monies recovered from looters.

“We can’t continue like this and that is why we are calling on Nigerians to join us to rebuild the nation as our name implies,” he said.

He pledged to play by the rules, saying “We will do everything possible to respect the constitutional framework of our party and I can assure you that we will say goodbye to imposition and impunity.”

Also speaking at the event, Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Imuetinyan Igbinosa tasked Nigerians to walk with the RBNP in order to hit the road to the Promised Land.

He noted that the “lack of genuine leaders in the country is the reason Nigerians are suffering today,” adding that as President, he would go the whole hog to bring democracy dividends to the people’s doorsteps.

“We can get it right in 2019 by voting the right man for the job. Together, we can put an end to this lamentations and chat a new pathway for liberty and emancipation,” he said.