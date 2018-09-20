Nigeria sitting on time bomb over restructuring—Don

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Professor Chikele Ojuebe, Head, Department of Public Administration and Local Government, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has lent her voice to the restructuring of Nigeria, saying not doing so is similar to sitting on a time bomb.

The don said contrary to fear being envisaged by those against it, majority of whom are the political elites, restruc-turing is not a threat to the national integration.

Ojuebe made this known yesterday in Lokoja, while presenting a paper at the 10th Annual National Conference of the Kogi State Polytecnic, School of General Studies, on the theme Restructuring Nigeria for Sustainable National Integration.

According to her, “restructuring is a national emergency and not a sectoral one. It is not only by administration, but a change in character of leaders and the led in attitudes and performance.

“Restructuring should be the re-balancing of political and economic nature of the Federal Government.

“The academia must chart a course for Nigeria’s restructuring, viz-a-viz the policies formulation for a re-federalism.

“Federal government must look into the grievances of all the groups’ agitations as a way to integrate them into the system or else it will spell doom later.

“Though people may not opt out of Nigeria, but the uproar will continue.”