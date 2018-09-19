Nigeria, S/Africa, Ghana, Kenya mull maritime pact

By Godwin Oritse

There are indications that a collaborative maritime administration platform is underway in Africa as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says that discussions to that effect has commenced.

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the director general of NIMASA, had stressed that regional collaboration is key to developing Africa’s maritime sector.

Consequently he hinted that Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya are getting set for collaborations in several areas of maritime administration.

He stated: “We cannot walk this journey alone; partnership is crucial to achieving a robust economy. The beauty of partnership is that everyone brings their expertise to the table where ideas are shared and considered as a way forward to achieving a particular goal; it is not only here in Nigeria, it has become a global trend and this is what AAMA seeks to achieve for the continent.”

He noted that the Agency is in discussions with the Maritime Administrations of South Africa, Ghana and Kenya to acquire and jointly operate a training vessel for Cadets.

He said that discussions are still at the early stages but he is hopeful that such partnership agreement will be beneficial to the countries involved, adding that the AAMA conference would be an avenue to continue discussions in the proposed agreement.

He stated further that the partnership with the United Arab Emirate on free training of 100 cadets would support the country, noting that the pact provides for the training of 10 cadets per annum spread over 10 years, making it a total number of 100 cadets to be trained in 10 years, contrary to the negative news making the rounds.

During his courtesy visit to NIMASA last week, the chief executive of the Gambia Maritime Administration Agency, Mr. Mustapher Maroung, said the Gambian Maritime has come to learn from the NIMASA and is willing to collaborate with Nigeria for the growth of Africa’s blue economy.