Nigeria needs educated, competent President—Dickson

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, have said what the country needs is “a highly-educated and competent President,” noting that it is time Nigeria is led by a visionary leader, a nation builder and democrat.

They both spoke when Dickson played host to Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Government House, Yenagoa, yesterday.

Tambuwal, who canvassed the support of Bayelsa State and delegates of the Ijaw nation, promised to initiate a robust debate on restructuring if elected President.

He said the pressing demand for resource control and fairness in resource allocation in the Niger Delta and the demand for true federalism will be given the deserved attention if he is elected President.

His words: “We shall initiate a robust debate on restructuring and how this country should be governed going forward.”

On his part, Dickson said that time has come for Nigeria to produce a detribalised consensus builder as President.

He said: “Nigeria needs a competent and an educated leader, a nation builder, a bridge builder and democrat. I know you (Tambuwal) are all of these.”