Nigeria moves to reclaim transshipment cargoes

By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government, yesterday, said that it has commenced moves to re-claim its trans-shipment cargoes hitherto lost to other West African countries by constructing rail line to some land locked countries in the continent.

Disclosing this at the on-going International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Conference in Abuja, Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said that an inter-modal transport system that will take care of cargo and passenger logistics from any point across the country is underway.

He stated: “Our desire in Nigeria is to have ports that are not just part of transport and logistics supply chains in themselves, but ports which are landlocked transit corridors and directly connected through rail to the Inland Dry Ports for efficient evacuation of cargoes. We are, as a result, committed to developing the inter-modal transport system as a mechanism to reinvigorate the conveyance of maritime logistics.

“The task of opening up the hinterland where the largest population of our people resides and where most of the agricultural produce are domiciled becomes a challenge that requires urgent response which this administration has provided and we are totally determined to strategically link up the thirty- six (36) state capitals and the Federal Capital, Abuja with standard gauge rail services.

“Recently, we embarked on the realignment and re-modification of National railway gauge lines and the revitalisation of the once moribund Lagos to Kano Express Train. In the same vein, the Kaduna-Abuja rail lines which were meant to improve the movement of our people and ease transits along that corridor has also been completed and operational.”

Speaking to Vanguard on the need for an inter-modal transport, Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board, Otunba Kunle Folarin, said that inter-modal transport is the only way forward for an efficient port logistics system.

There are 16 land-locked countries in the African continent namely Zambia, Southern Sudan, Chad and Niger, that would be served within the proposed transportation system in Nigeria.