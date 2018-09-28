Nigeria marks independence with night of culture and fireworks

The Federal Government of Nigeria would be celebrating this year’s independent day anniversary with an exciting two nights of cultural display and fulfilled fireworks.

The 58th anniversary of Nigerian independence which will be celebrated in grand style at Abuja International Conference Center has kicked off today Friday 28 with a night of culture featuring Nigeria’s emerging song diva Simi as special guest artist.

Also to feature will be drama, music, fashion runways, poetry, cultural dance and comedy with top A-list Nigerian entertainers alongside the special artist Simi.

Notable personalities will be gracing the occasion with a special appearance by Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Muhammad Buhari.

However, the anniversary celebration earlier started with a photo exhibition of Nigeria nationalists who fought for the independence of the country held on Thursday September 28 at the International Conference Center, Gariki, Abuja.

Man trekking against Buhari’s second term arrives Abuja 34 days after

Tonight show will be followed by a special “Night of Fireworks” to hold at the Millennium Towers, Central Business District, Abuja on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

According to the organisers, it will be a special time to unwind despite the economic challenges the country is passing through. “We believe that at 58, Nigeria has come of age and will be celebrated for standing tall among nations in Africa despite some unforeseen challenges,” says the organisers.