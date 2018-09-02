Breaking News
Nigeria is very sick — PFN Chairman

By Perez Brisibe

CHAIRMAN, Delta State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, yesterday, lamented the  state of the country, noting that the  country is very sick  and needs men like Rev Francis Waive, a House of Representatives hopeful for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to heal it.

The call by the PFN Chairman came as the House of Reps hopeful  affirmed his resolve to bring  dividends of democracy to  his constituents and add value to his party if elected.

Enakirerhi spoke  at the Ughelli township stadium during a prayer session organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the three local government council in  the constituency in support  of the political aspiration of  Waive.

The bishop said: “Nigeria is sick and we need the likes of Rev Waive to heal it”.

In his address, Waive, a former Student Union Government President at  Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, said: “36 years after graduating as SUG President, the PFN Chairman  was able to pinpoint my achievements in office and this shows that integrity pays; so I am humbled and it gives me a feeling of being  on duty and not to disappoint the people who have bestowed so much trust on me.”


