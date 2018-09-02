Nigeria is very sick — PFN Chairman

By Perez Brisibe

CHAIRMAN, Delta State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, yesterday, lamented the state of the country, noting that the country is very sick and needs men like Rev Francis Waive, a House of Representatives hopeful for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to heal it.

The call by the PFN Chairman came as the House of Reps hopeful affirmed his resolve to bring dividends of democracy to his constituents and add value to his party if elected.

Enakirerhi spoke at the Ughelli township stadium during a prayer session organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the three local government council in the constituency in support of the political aspiration of Waive.

The bishop said: “Nigeria is sick and we need the likes of Rev Waive to heal it”.

In his address, Waive, a former Student Union Government President at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, said: “36 years after graduating as SUG President, the PFN Chairman was able to pinpoint my achievements in office and this shows that integrity pays; so I am humbled and it gives me a feeling of being on duty and not to disappoint the people who have bestowed so much trust on me.”