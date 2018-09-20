Nigeria hits 163million voice subscription, $67bn FDI —NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC says Nigeria’s voice subscriber base has moved to 163million at the moment.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta disclosed this on Wednesday at the ongoing NCC 2nd Stakeholders Forum with Academia & Industry holding in Abuja.

Prof. Danbatta explained that while the telecoms industry continues to grow amidst noticeable challenges, the nation’s voice subscription base rose to 163 million mark with appreciable foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of about $67billion since the revolution in 2001.

He however, noted that the Commission has been steadfast in holding on to what it set out to achieve in research and development through the hosting of the stakeholders’ forum to converge the academia and the industry under one roof to collaborate in area of research and innovation on the yearly basis.

“I think it is my responsibility to submit that while the telecom industry continues to grow amidst noticeable challenges, hitting over 163m voice subscribers base at the moment with appreciable foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of about $67bn since 2001. The Commission has been steadfast in holding on to what it set out to achieve in research and development.”