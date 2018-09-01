Nigeria FMCG Games 2018 begins Sunday

All is set for the fifth edition of the Fast Moving Consumers Goods Games slated to begin on Sunday, September 2 in Lagos.

The Chief Operating Officer, MediaVision Ltd., Mr. Jimmy Sogbesan, who are the organisers of the Games, informed that all the teams are in good spirit as they make final preparations towards participating in this year’s edition of the competition.

“Some of the companies that will be flying their flags on the opening day include; Multinational Giants – Unilever Plc., Nestle Nigeria, Friesland Campina WAMCO with Guinness Nigeria and Reckitt Benckiser making their season debut.

“The events featured includes; Football, Athletics, Table Tennis, Chess, and Scrabble,” Sogbesan stated.

The Nigeria FMCG Games is a platform that brings together employees of the FMCG industry to compete, have fun, bond, network and achieve a healthy work-life balance in a sporting but friendly atmosphere. This platform also exist in the Banking, Insurance and Telecoms Industries making up the Corporate Nigeria Games.

According to the fixtures for this weekend, Unilever will battle Guinness? at 12:45pm, just as Nestle? and Reckitt Benckiser? will slug it out at 2:00pm

The Nigeria FMCG Games will take place for five (5) weekends from 2nd September through 30th September 2018 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex Yaba.