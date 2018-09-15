Nigeria deserves a President that would give all a sense of belonging – Saraki

..as Fayose PDP Presidential aspirants to accept outcome of primary, work for party.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote a President who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging in 2019.

This was just as Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on all the aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the outcome of the party primary election slated for October 6, 2018 and work for the success of the party.

Saraki was advising Nigerians against the background of the criticism that greeted the appointment of Yusuf Bichi from some quarters who hold the view that President Mohammadu Buhari was promoting nepotism with Bichi”s appointment as Director General (D.G) of the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

Bayelsa State born Mattew Seiefa was acting as DG of DSS until Buhari named Bichi , from Kano State, on Wednesday.

Saraki said that democracy would have been a thing of the past in Nigeria but for the efforts of the National Assembly which ensured that democracy is sustained.

He made the remarks while meeting with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his presidential ambition at the governor’s office in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

He said that the country requires a President that could give the people a sense of belonging and also ensure “we have true democracy.”

The President of the Senate added that there must be restructuring so that States could maximise their potentials.

“We are at a cross-road. We are seeing great danger with our democracy, that is why your state has had a terrible experience with the kind of democracy.

“If not for what we have been doing at the NASS to sustain and protect the democracy, by now there will be nothing like democracy in Nigeria.

“So, it is important that we look for a courageous and capable President that we can be proud of. A President that will ensure that we have true democracy.

“Before now we have been voting based on sentiment, and ethnicity, so we need a leader that will allow you to reach your goal, it is time we restructure and have a state that would be able to maximise their potentials

“Let us look for someone who can understand how to rule and partner with investors for economic gain and that aspirant is me, ” he said.

Speaking during the meeting, governor Fayose who said that he was not supporting any particular aspirant, said he had cautioned his colleagues that they must allow the process to be credible.

“Nigerians are waiting for PDP to liberate them and we must be united to be able to rescue them.”

Fayose who threatened to back out of the primary election if the process is not credible, lamented that the future of the country had already been mortgaged saying, “somebody should tell Buhari to please go home and rest. ”

He said that the last appointment President Buhari made into the Department of State Services (DSS) further confirmed that he is insensitive.” He is supposed to be the President of Nigeria.

“We never know we can get here. I am sure that you joined the APC because you thought that Nigeria will be better. Nigeria no longer have gear one to five, everything is now in reverse gear. ”

He told Saraki : ” welcome to Jerusalem, the APC is the Egypt.”

In Saraki’s entourage are members of his Campaign Committee, and other National Assembly members.