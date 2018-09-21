Nigeria Chevening scholars increase by the year

By Vera Anyagafu & Elizabeth Uwandu

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Laure Beaufils has announced a significant increase in the number of Chevening Scholars from Nigeria. She said this at a reception to mark the departure of this year’s 53 Chevening Scholars, on study at prestigious, United Kingdom, UK universities.

The reception which was attended by the 53 Nigerians who scaled through the over 600 applications; Chevening Alumni and other invited guests, according to Laure, was a good indication of a healthy bilateral relationship between UK and Nigeria.

According to her the opportunity for some of Nigerian’s most talented students to study in the UK benefits both countries, stressing that education was key to increasing understanding and maintaining and developing the long-established bonds between us.

Her words, “53 Nigerian scholars have been selected from a total of 6000 plus applicants,, following a rigorous three- stage selection process in London and Nigeria. There is no doubt that this group of Nigerians represent some of the brightest minds who will be empowered to lead development actions across various areas of the Nigeria’s economy and even globally,” Laure stated.

Giving a breakdown of application for this year’s Chevening scholarship award, which was done in partnership with Study UK universities and Africa Oxford Initiative, Laure added that,” 6000 plus Nigerian applications received for the 2018/19 cycle has the highest number of eligible applications globally, and 53 scholars have been awarded this year, compared to 43 in the previous year.

“We also have 39.6 per cent women representative compared to 33 per cent from the previous year. Progress is being made but needs to go further. And five persons with disabilities have been awarded this year, compared to only one known scholar with a disability from 1984 to 2017.

“ Again, Chevening is a British Government’s most prestigious scholarship scheme for foreign post-graduate students, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organizations, that aims to enable current and future leaders, decision makers and opinion formers to study in the UK to make a positive contribution upon return to their respective countries.” added Laure.