Nigeria,Cameroon joint troops kill 5 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FIVE Boko Haram terrorists were gunned down Tuesday by troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force comprising Nigerian and the Cameroonian troops.



The troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole,according to a statement by the Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu,killed the terrorists in a joint trans-border operation with troops of the Cameroonian Defence Forces.

The five terrorists,accoding to the statement, were neutralised in the border villages of Yabiri Kote and Bula Dadobe of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The joint operations, nicknamed: “Operation Rainbow 15″ which was conducted from Saturday 15 – Sunday 16 September 2018, came on the heels of the discovery of makeshift bases, established by the terrorists in Yabiri Kote and Bula Dadode from where they launched attacks on villages in Cameroon and Nigeria,”the statement said.

During the joint trans- border operations, the gallant troops recovered some items from the terrorists.

The items,according to the statement, were three AK 47 rifles;two Improvised Explosive Device ( IED) Shells;one primed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) belt; two motorcycles;eight bicycles; Improvised Explosive Device (IED) vest and one Boko Haram flag.

” The trans-border operations have successfully cleared the insurgents from the general area of Kote Kura.

“Members of the general public are advised to report any suspicious movements or activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action,” the statement further said.