Nigeria at 58: StarTimes calls for unity and tolerance

As Nigeria marks her 58th Independence on October 1, the management of StarTimes have called for continued unity and love among citizens, as it congratulated Nigerians on coming thus far since after independence in 1960.

The company through its Chief Operating Officer, Tunde Aina said in a goodwill message that Nigeria is “destined for greatness and is blessed with a hardworking people who by all means defy all odds to attain greatness in their endeavours”.

He noted that the company will always align with the vision of the founding fathers, past heroes, statesmen and leaders at all levels towards ensuring that every Nigerian enjoys the benefit of democracy, which according to him, includes affordable entertainment, a value StarTimes stands for.

He said “At 58, we are set for a take-off as a nation and the years ahead can only get better. StarTimes is poised at making life easier for every Nigerian and we continue to support the Nigerian government in ways within our powers to ensure that Nigerians reap the benefits of democracy, and this includes affordable entertainment, a service we keenly offer.”

He assured that StarTimes would further deepen its engagement with Nigerians, especially in rural communities as demonstrated by its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative dubbed “Digital Village Project” which aims to provide digital satellite entertainment for 1,000 villages while creating over 2,000 jobs in the process.

He further called on every Nigerian at home and abroad to embrace imbibe the culture of togetherness, love and harmony wherever they live.