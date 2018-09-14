NGO urges I-G to purge police of bad ‘eggs’

Global Peace Movement International, a non governmental organisation, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to purge the force of officers with questionable character.

The President-General of the NGO, Dr Mike Uyi, made the call on Friday in Abuja while addressing newsmen on unethical conduct of some policemen in the country.

He urged the I-G to go beyond the dismissal of three officers who took part in the illegal search of Chief Edwin Clark’s house in Abuja.

“We particularly commend the I-G for the prompt and immediate action taken to address the issues of misconception surrounding the raid,” Uyi said.

He said that the steps taken by the police boss were in line with international policing standards.

The NGO leader reiterated the organisation’s resolve to continue to support and publicise the good work of the Nigerian police.

Uyi urged the I-G not to relent on the repositioning of the force until officers with questionable characters were flushed out.

He urged the Federal Government to adequately fund the police for it to perform optimally like their counterparts in other parts of the world.

“If the welfare of personnel of the Nigeria police force is adequately taken care of, there will be no reason why they will not perform better,” the president-general said.

He said that the welfare package of the personnel of the force was nothing to write home about.