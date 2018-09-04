NGE invites editors to ANEC 2018

Lagos – The Nigerian Guild of Editors(NGE) on Tuesday invited its members to the 14th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC), scheduled for Oct.10 – 14, 2018, in Asaba, Delta State.



A statement signed by Victoria Ibanga, General Secretary, NGE, said that the gathering would afford editors the opportunity to discuss issues affecting the journalism profession and proffer solutions that would enhance its practice in the country.

It said that the 2018 edition, titled, “Credible Elections, Sustainable Democracy and the Nigerian Media,’’ had been designed with activities to ease off work-related stress.

The statement said that slight changes have been made in membership dues and conference fees.

“The annual membership due and conference fee are N15, 000 and N35, 000 respectively

“We have also reviewed upward the membership registration fee (for new members) to fifty thousand Naira (N50, 000).

“These changes were thoroughly thought through and are geared towards achieving self-reliance for the Guild,’’ the statement said.

It advised members to pay their dues on or before Sept. 30, 2018, to ease logistic operations.

The statement added that tellers or electronic transfer statements should be brought to the venue as confirmation of payment.

It urged members to make payments to the Guild’s bank details as follows:

Account Name: Nigerian Guild of Editors,

Bankers: Zenith Bank Plc

Account Number: 1013695160. (NAN)