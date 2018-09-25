NFF worry over overcrowding at Kaduna stadium

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) might seek another change in date for the first leg of the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya, as top shots at The Glasshouse are said to be worried over the possibility of another overcrowding incident in Kaduna.

Though Kaduna State government, which will foot the bills for the October 12 clash at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in The City of Crocodiles, had their wishes of staging the match on a Friday granted by Confederation of African Football (CAF), NFF buffs remember how the same arena was jam-packed for an AFCON 2017 qualifier against Egypt.

With several fans failing to gain formal entry to the arena for the first leg of the crucial match between the Super Eagles and Pharaohs, many of the spectators had to resort to hanging on the floodlights, scoreboard and scaffoldings round the ground, which resulted in a fine from CAF.