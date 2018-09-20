NFF Elective Congress: Pinnick pledges to reconcile with losers

Katsina – The President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, has pledged to reconcile with those who lost at the 2018 NFF Elective Congress held in Katsina on Thursday.



Pinnick was speaking after the announcement of election results by the Chairman, NFF Electoral Committee, Mr Mohammed Sani-Katu.

He said that there was no winner, no vanquish during the election, hence the need for all to come and join hands to fulfill their promises and make a progress.

The NFF president thanked all those who contributed to the success of the exercise in one way or the other.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pinnick scored 34 votes to beat other contestants.

Aminu Maigari polled eight votes to emerge second, Taiwo Ogunjobi got two votes, while Chinedu Okoye had no vote during the election.

Seyi Akinwumi was elected First Vice President and Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Chairman FA Chairmen.

Others elected included Yusuf Ahmed and Suleiman Kwande as board members from North Central; Babagana Kali and Musa Duhu for North East.

Sharif Rabiu was elected unopposed as board member for North West; Emmanuel Eda, South-South; Felix Agu, South East, and Ganiyu Majekodumi, South West.

44 delegates cast votes during the peaceful congress. (NAN)