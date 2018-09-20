NFF election: Maigari’s fate hangs in the balance

BY JACOB AJOM

The Electoral Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation 2018 election has withdrawn the clearance given to one of the contestants vying for the post of NFF president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari. Instead, the committee has substituted it with a provisional clearance.

Maigari’s fate would be determined by the Committee after the submission of the original copies of the documents which he submitted to the committee.

Following the publication of names of candidates to various offices in the NFF elections holding tomorrow, the electoral committee said it received two petitions from one Chuma Onye and another from Alhaji Ahmed Shaibu Gara Gombe, against Alhaji Aminu Maigari.

The petitioners accused Maigari of possessing fake documents which he presented to the electoral committee for clearance in order to stand for the said election.

According to a release by the NFF Communications Department, the electoral committee sat and after deliberating on the petitions, voted in favour of allowing Alhaji Maigari to contest the election but withdrew his clearance pending when he would present the original copies of his documents.

“Upon receiving the petition, the committee met and resolved to forward a copy of the petition written by Chuma Onye to Maigari for his response, urging him to appear before them on or before September 17.

Alhaji Maigari agreed to submit the documents to the committee personally, but as at the time of going to press, he was yet to show up.

As the zero hour draws near, it is clear that if the former President of the NFF fails to show up with his authentic documents, he stands the risk of disqualification from the contest.